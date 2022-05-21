Hagerman Christian Center pastor has a message for the community after devastating church fire

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman community is coming together after Friday night’s fire at the Hagerman Christian Center.

The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Friday night and agencies from across the region responded.

Bliss Fire, Gooding Fire, Wendell Fire, Jerome Rural Fire, Gooding County Sheriff and Gooding County EMS responded to the call.

The fire took hours to put out and according to the Idaho State Fire Marshal, the fire was started by accident.

KMVT spoke with Pastor Isaac Tellez who is currently in Mexico doing service work.

Pastor Tellez says this is heartbreaking but he is so thankful for the community’s support.

“We need to determine what we are going to do in regards to building, but I think it’s time to dream it’s time to envision again and see what God wants us to do, but most importantly the people are safe, and no one got hurt,” said Pastor Tellez.

He says he is thankful to everyone for providing the firefighters with drinks and food throughout the night.

Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. the congregation will be meeting at the Hagerman Christian Center parking lot to hold their weekly service. He reminds everyone the building doesn’t make them a community.

Everyone is invited.

