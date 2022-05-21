Advertisement

Hagerman Christian Center pastor has a message for the community after devastating church fire

KMVT spoke with Pastor Isaac Tellez who is currently in Mexico doing service work.
Hagerman Christian Center
Hagerman Christian Center(KMVT/KSVT (Elizabeth Hadley))
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 4:40 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Hagerman community is coming together after Friday night’s fire at the Hagerman Christian Center.

The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. Friday night and agencies from across the region responded.

Bliss Fire, Gooding Fire, Wendell Fire, Jerome Rural Fire, Gooding County Sheriff and Gooding County EMS responded to the call.

The fire took hours to put out and according to the Idaho State Fire Marshal, the fire was started by accident.

KMVT spoke with Pastor Isaac Tellez who is currently in Mexico doing service work.

Pastor Tellez says this is heartbreaking but he is so thankful for the community’s support.

“We need to determine what we are going to do in regards to building, but I think it’s time to dream it’s time to envision again and see what God wants us to do, but most importantly the people are safe, and no one got hurt,” said Pastor Tellez.

He says he is thankful to everyone for providing the firefighters with drinks and food throughout the night.

Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. the congregation will be meeting at the Hagerman Christian Center parking lot to hold their weekly service. He reminds everyone the building doesn’t make them a community.

Everyone is invited.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

Summer
Weekend Weather Blog: Where’s all the warm weather been?
Geri Omohundro
UPDATE: Cause of Hagerman Church fire deemed to be an accident
Mother and daughter connect on FaceTime
An emotional reunion as Filer woman meets her mother after 48 years
Filer woman reunited with birth mother after 48 years.
Filer woman reunited with birth mother after 48 years.