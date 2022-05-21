Advertisement

Multiple fire crews respond to church fire in Hagerman

Geri Omohundro
Geri Omohundro
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Hagerman Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center.

Crews were called out from multiple agencies including Wendell, Hagerman, Gooding, and Bliss.

KMVT does not know the extent of the fire at this time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

KMVT will update this once we know more information.

