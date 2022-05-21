Multiple fire crews respond to church fire in Hagerman

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Multiple agencies responded to a fire in Hagerman Friday evening.

The fire broke out around 8:00 p.m. at the Hagerman Christian Center.

Crews were called out from multiple agencies including Wendell, Hagerman, Gooding, and Bliss.

KMVT does not know the extent of the fire at this time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

KMVT will update this once we know more information.

