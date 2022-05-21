State softball results: Buhl makes it to Saturday, Twin Falls will play in winner’s bracket final

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing their first game of the day, the Buhl Indians won two elimination games Friday to stay alive in the 3A state tournament.

3A opening round

(3) Weiser 8, (6) Buhl 7

(4) Filer 7, (5) Timberlake 2

3A winner’s bracket

(1) Homedale 8, (4) Filer 7 F/8

3A elimination games

(6) Buhl 11, (2) Marsh Valley 10

(6) Buhl 12, (4) Filer 2

Buhl will play South Fremont at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Updated bracket of the 2022 3A State Softball Tournament. Good luck to the remaining teams on Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/jkIs2dsgi9 — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 21, 2022

4A opening round

(2) Twin Falls 12, (7) Jerome 4

4A winner’s bracket

(2) Twin Falls 9, (3) Pocatello 7

Twin Falls will play Bishop Kelly with a chance to earn a trip to the 4A state title game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Post Falls High School.

4A elimination game

(7) Jerome 9, (6) Hillcrest 4

(4) Vallivue 16, (7) Jerome 1

Updated bracket of the 2022 4A State Softball Tournament. Good luck to the remaining teams on Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/uzIoCJY2Fp — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 21, 2022

2A opening round

(3) St. Maries 9, (6) Declo 5

2A elimination game

(7) Nampa Christian 21, (6) Declo 6

Updated bracket of the 2022 2A State Softball Tournament. Good luck to the remaining teams on Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/lNfskLEPJD — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 21, 2022

1A opening round

(6) Glenns Ferry 14, (3) Greenleaf 11

1A winner’s bracket

(6) Glenns Ferry 9, (2) Notus 6

(1) Potlach 12, (6) Glenns Ferry 2

The Pilots will play at noon Saturday to try and earn a trip to the title game against Potlach.

Updated bracket of the 2022 1A State Softball Tournament. Good luck to the remaining teams on Championship Saturday! pic.twitter.com/DLj7vNC7Yr — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 21, 2022

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.