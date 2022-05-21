Advertisement

State softball results: Buhl makes it to Saturday, Twin Falls will play in winner’s bracket final

Glenns Ferry’s title defense is still alive
After losing their first game of the day, the Buhl Indians won two elimination games Friday to stay alive
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:58 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After losing their first game of the day, the Buhl Indians won two elimination games Friday to stay alive in the 3A state tournament.

3A opening round

(3) Weiser 8, (6) Buhl 7

(4) Filer 7, (5) Timberlake 2

3A winner’s bracket

(1) Homedale 8, (4) Filer 7 F/8

3A elimination games

(6) Buhl 11, (2) Marsh Valley 10

(6) Buhl 12, (4) Filer 2

Buhl will play South Fremont at 10 a.m. Saturday.

4A opening round

(2) Twin Falls 12, (7) Jerome 4

4A winner’s bracket

(2) Twin Falls 9, (3) Pocatello 7

Twin Falls will play Bishop Kelly with a chance to earn a trip to the 4A state title game at 10 a.m. Saturday at Post Falls High School.

4A elimination game

(7) Jerome 9, (6) Hillcrest 4

(4) Vallivue 16, (7) Jerome 1

2A opening round

(3) St. Maries 9, (6) Declo 5

2A elimination game

(7) Nampa Christian 21, (6) Declo 6

1A opening round

(6) Glenns Ferry 14, (3) Greenleaf 11

1A winner’s bracket

(6) Glenns Ferry 9, (2) Notus 6

(1) Potlach 12, (6) Glenns Ferry 2

The Pilots will play at noon Saturday to try and earn a trip to the title game against Potlach.

