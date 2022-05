Twin Falls baseball takes down No. 1 seed to earn a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship game

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls senior Otho Savage won’t forget Friday’s 4A semifinal anytime soon. The Blue Mountain Community College signee threw a complete game and had the go-ahead RBI in Twin Falls’ win in Friday’s 4A state semifinal.

Twin Falls 2, Middleton 1

Savage went seven innings, allowing just one run, and struck out seven Vikings.

Twin Falls will play Bishop Kelly in the championship game at Bishop Kelly High School Saturday at 4 p.m.

