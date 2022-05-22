Annual Vintage Vixens market brings more than 120 vendors.

FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The annual Vintage Vixens market was back at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds this weekend.

Taking place over two days, vendors from Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Oregon, Nevada and Washington gathered at the Twin Falls County Fair Grounds to sell unique, vintage, and home made gifts.

They also had food trucks, games, and live music.

The market has grown over the years and the director tells KMVT she enjoys seeing people year after year.

This were there were more than 120 vendors.

“We have people that come from all over, they come every year and they look forward to this event. and it’s fun to see new faces, and old faces and connect with everyone,” said Leann Montgomery who runs the market.

Leann took over the market this year and says it was tiring and fun. She is already looking forward to next year.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.