Bishop Kelly routs Twin Falls in state title game
The Bruins ran out of pitching Saturday
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bishop Kelly defended home field and their 2021 state title in Saturday’s 4A baseball state championship game against Twin Falls.
Bishop Kelly 15, Twin Falls 0
After two gems on the mound in the first two games of the tournament, Twin Falls ran out of pitching in the championship game.
After grabbing third at state in 2021, the Bruins finish runner-up in 2022.
Twin Falls concludes the season with an 18-11 record.
Other baseball scores
3A consolation final
Kimberly 5, Snake River 0
2A consolation final
Wendell 12, Challis-Mackay 5
1A consolation final
North Star Charter 15, Glenns Ferry 1
