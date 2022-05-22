Bishop Kelly routs Twin Falls in state title game

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bishop Kelly defended home field and their 2021 state title in Saturday’s 4A baseball state championship game against Twin Falls.

Bishop Kelly 15, Twin Falls 0

After two gems on the mound in the first two games of the tournament, Twin Falls ran out of pitching in the championship game.

After grabbing third at state in 2021, the Bruins finish runner-up in 2022.

Twin Falls concludes the season with an 18-11 record.

Other baseball scores

3A consolation final

Kimberly 5, Snake River 0

2A consolation final

Wendell 12, Challis-Mackay 5

1A consolation final

North Star Charter 15, Glenns Ferry 1

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.