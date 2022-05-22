Advertisement

Bishop Kelly routs Twin Falls in state title game

The Bruins ran out of pitching Saturday
The Bruins ran out of pitching Saturday
The Bruins ran out of pitching Saturday(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 9:47 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Bishop Kelly defended home field and their 2021 state title in Saturday’s 4A baseball state championship game against Twin Falls.

Bishop Kelly 15, Twin Falls 0

After two gems on the mound in the first two games of the tournament, Twin Falls ran out of pitching in the championship game.

After grabbing third at state in 2021, the Bruins finish runner-up in 2022.

Twin Falls concludes the season with an 18-11 record.

Other baseball scores

3A consolation final

Kimberly 5, Snake River 0

2A consolation final

Wendell 12, Challis-Mackay 5

1A consolation final

North Star Charter 15, Glenns Ferry 1

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide

Latest News

After losing their first game of the day, the Buhl Indians won two elimination games Friday to...
State softball results: Buhl makes it to Saturday, Twin Falls will play in winner’s bracket final
The Bruins beat Middleton in Friday’s semifinal
Twin Falls baseball takes down No. 1 seed to earn a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship game
Glenns Ferry’s title defense is still alive
Buhl makes it to Saturday, and Twin Falls will play in the winner’s bracket final
The Bruins beat Middleton in Friday’s semifinal
Twin Falls baseball takes down No. 1 seed to earn a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship game