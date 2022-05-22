Private First Class Kenneth L. Bridger laid to rest in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After 70 years of waiting and wondering, one Magic Valley family got the closure they were unsure would ever come.

Private First Class K.L. Bridger was laid to rest at the Twin Falls cemetery.

Bridger was reported as missing in action on November 30 1950, while serving for the army in the Korean war, and Saturday, his remains were laid to rest by his family alongside his late mother.

The Magic Valley POW MIA Awareness Association helped coordinate the return of PFC Bridger and says emotions were running high throughout the day.

“The emotions are a roller coaster. I feel pride, I feel sorrow for his mother, I feel ecstasy for his family that they are finally getting the closure. I shave shed so many tears,” said Katie Bryant, with the POW MIA Awareness Association.

The day’s events included a funeral procession accompanied by hundreds of locals of motorcycles escorting PFC Bridger to his final resting place, full military honors and a black hawk helicopter flyover.

Bryant says this is why her organization works so hard.

“I don’t even necessarily have words for this. This is what all the POW/MIA associations work for, to get that closure for the families,” said Bryant.

The process of returning PFC Bridger to his family has been ongoing since 2018 when then President Donald Trump received 55 boxes of remains from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un as a part of his North Korean summit.

