Raft River girls bring home 1A track and field title; state track results
The Bair’s keep winning track titles for Kimberly
MIDDELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River girls track and field team topped the 1A state meet standings after Saturday’s action was all done at Middleton High School.
1A girls team results
1. Raft River 86.162
2. Oakley 68.163
3. Logos 61
4. Carey 58
On the boys side, Lighthouse Christian came up just short. They finish as 1A runner’s-up
At the 3A level, Kimberly’s Jaxon Bair continued his dominance in the 110 meter hurdles.
Bair defended last year’s state title with a state record time of 14.29 seconds.
His younger brother, Gatlin, won the 100 meter with a time of 10.72.
Kimberly finished second in both the boys and girls 3A standings.
Click here for individual results for all classifications.
Tennis
The Wood River boys tennis team wins the 4A state title
