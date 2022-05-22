Advertisement

Raft River girls bring home 1A track and field title; state track results

The Bair’s keep winning track titles for Kimberly
The Bair’s keep winning track titles for Kimberly
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River girls track and field team topped the 1A state meet standings after Saturday’s action was all done at Middleton High School.

1A girls team results

1. Raft River 86.162

2. Oakley 68.163

3. Logos 61

4. Carey 58

On the boys side, Lighthouse Christian came up just short. They finish as 1A runner’s-up

At the 3A level, Kimberly’s Jaxon Bair continued his dominance in the 110 meter hurdles.

Bair defended last year’s state title with a state record time of 14.29 seconds.

His younger brother, Gatlin, won the 100 meter with a time of 10.72.

Kimberly finished second in both the boys and girls 3A standings.

Click here for individual results for all classifications.

Tennis

The Wood River boys tennis team wins the 4A state title

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide

Latest News

The Bair’s keep winning track titles for Kimberly
Raft River girls bring home 1A track and field title; state track results
Buhl had a good weekend in front of their home crowd
Three area teams finish third at state softball tournaments
The Bruins ran out of pitching Saturday
Bishop Kelly routs Twin Falls in state title game
Buhl had a good weekend in front of the home crowd
Three area teams finish third at state softball tournaments