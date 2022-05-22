Raft River girls bring home 1A track and field title; state track results

MIDDELTON, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Raft River girls track and field team topped the 1A state meet standings after Saturday’s action was all done at Middleton High School.

1A girls team results

1. Raft River 86.162

2. Oakley 68.163

3. Logos 61

4. Carey 58

Congratulations to Raft River on being the 2022 Girls 1A State Track Champions! pic.twitter.com/bexwvme7jz — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2022

On the boys side, Lighthouse Christian came up just short. They finish as 1A runner’s-up

Our 1A State champ in the 100m,200m,400m & 4x100 relay -4 Gold medals on the day. pic.twitter.com/MIeqZHjmT7 — Jason Smith (@CoachShrek) May 22, 2022

At the 3A level, Kimberly’s Jaxon Bair continued his dominance in the 110 meter hurdles.

Bair defended last year’s state title with a state record time of 14.29 seconds.

His younger brother, Gatlin, won the 100 meter with a time of 10.72.

Kimberly finished second in both the boys and girls 3A standings.

Click here for individual results for all classifications.

Tennis

The Wood River boys tennis team wins the 4A state title

Congratulations to Wood River on being the 2022 Boys 4A State Tennis Champions! @un_bottled pic.twitter.com/73QYGmKRWK — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2022

