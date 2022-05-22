Advertisement

Three area teams finish third at state softball tournaments

Buhl had a good weekend in front of the home crowd
Buhl had a good weekend in front of the home crowd
Buhl had a good weekend in front of the home crowd(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians may not have won a state title, but a third place finish in front of their home crowd at the 3A state tournament this weekend is no disappointment.

On Saturday, the Indians beat South Fremont before falling to eventual-champion Homedale one game away from the championship game.

(6) Buhl 15, (7) South Fremont 3

(1) Homedale, (6) Buhl 1

The Indians finish third in 3A.

4A state tournament

Winner’s bracket

(1) Bishop Kelly 21, (2) Twin Falls 4

Elimination game

(4) Vallivue 8, (2) Twin Falls 4

Twin Falls finishes third.

1A state tournament

Elimination game

(5) Genesee 8, (6) Glenns Ferry 6

The Pilot’s finish third.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
The Filer High School Class of 1942. The school will be celebrating 100 years of Wildcats with...
UPDATE: Filer High School has to cancel their 100 year celebration
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide

Latest News

The Bruins ran out of pitching Saturday
Bishop Kelly routs Twin Falls in state title game
After losing their first game of the day, the Buhl Indians won two elimination games Friday to...
State softball results: Buhl makes it to Saturday, Twin Falls will play in winner’s bracket final
The Bruins beat Middleton in Friday’s semifinal
Twin Falls baseball takes down No. 1 seed to earn a spot in Saturday’s 4A state championship game
Glenns Ferry’s title defense is still alive
Buhl makes it to Saturday, and Twin Falls will play in the winner’s bracket final