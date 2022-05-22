Three area teams finish third at state softball tournaments
Buhl had a good weekend in front of the home crowd
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 2:19 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians may not have won a state title, but a third place finish in front of their home crowd at the 3A state tournament this weekend is no disappointment.
On Saturday, the Indians beat South Fremont before falling to eventual-champion Homedale one game away from the championship game.
(6) Buhl 15, (7) South Fremont 3
(1) Homedale, (6) Buhl 1
The Indians finish third in 3A.
4A state tournament
Winner’s bracket
(1) Bishop Kelly 21, (2) Twin Falls 4
Elimination game
(4) Vallivue 8, (2) Twin Falls 4
Twin Falls finishes third.
1A state tournament
Elimination game
(5) Genesee 8, (6) Glenns Ferry 6
The Pilot’s finish third.
