Three area teams finish third at state softball tournaments

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Buhl Indians may not have won a state title, but a third place finish in front of their home crowd at the 3A state tournament this weekend is no disappointment.

On Saturday, the Indians beat South Fremont before falling to eventual-champion Homedale one game away from the championship game.

(6) Buhl 15, (7) South Fremont 3

(1) Homedale, (6) Buhl 1

The Indians finish third in 3A.

FINAL 2022 3A State Softball Bracket - Congratulations to the players, coaches and officials! pic.twitter.com/1wmZdvtseJ — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2022

4A state tournament

Winner’s bracket

(1) Bishop Kelly 21, (2) Twin Falls 4

Elimination game

(4) Vallivue 8, (2) Twin Falls 4

Twin Falls finishes third.

FINAL 2022 4A State Softball Bracket - Congratulations to the players, coaches and officials! pic.twitter.com/6JeVvMtxkp — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 21, 2022

1A state tournament

Elimination game

(5) Genesee 8, (6) Glenns Ferry 6

The Pilot’s finish third.

FINAL 2022 1A State Softball Bracket - Congratulations to the players, coaches and officials! pic.twitter.com/vCQFeSKqY6 — IDHSAA (@IDHSAA) May 22, 2022

