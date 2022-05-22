Volunteers spend the day cleaning the Snake River Canyons Park

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A group of volunteers spent Saturday cleaning and removing trash from the north Side of the Snake River Canyon, at the Snake River Canyons Park.

The event is put on in partnership between the Southern Idaho off Road Association, the BLM, Jerome County, and countless volunteers.

They go through the 6,000 acres of land and pick up all the illegal trash that people leave behind, such as flat screen TV’s couches, rugs, and more.

The president of the Off Road Association says they used to need 2 dumpsters but now only need 1, which he considers an improvement.

“It’s unfortunate, you come out, you’re riding motorcycles, ATV’s or a 4 by 4 and you hit glass or a nail or something and it just it doesn’t help our environment if you will and so this is how we do something,” said Bill Maikranz, with the Southern Idaho Off Road Association.

Western States and Southern Idaho Waste partner with the Off Road Association as well to donate the dumpster and some vehicles to pick up the trash in.

This is the 23rd year they have done this clean up.

