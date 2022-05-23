Advertisement

Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting

(WRDW)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Police Department have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on the 1400 block of Fillmore Street.

The arrest is in connection with a shooting that occurred on May 15. 26-year-old Vicente Borja from Jerome was arrested on Friday.

Borja was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

