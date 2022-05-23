Advertisement

Greater Idaho proposes less ambitious map following electoral defeat

The old map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
The old map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.(SK)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Greater Idaho movement says it will propose a less ambitious map to state legislatures following the defeat of the original plan in Oregon counties.

The new map, which will be pitched as Phase 1, adds only eastern Oregon to Idaho and would not give the Gem State any coastline. In the plan, Oregon would keep all of southern Oregon west of the Cascade Region.

Two counties in southwestern Idaho voted down the measure from Greater Idaho last week.

“If southern Oregon changes its mind, it’s welcome to join phase 1 or phase 2 of our proposal, but we want to make progress now in state legislatures with eastern Oregon,” said Greater Idaho leader Mike McCarter. “Eastern Oregon has consistently voted in favor and so we want eastern Oregon’s request to join Idaho to be heard.  There’s only a few counties left in eastern Oregon that haven’t gotten a chance to vote on Greater Idaho yet.”

Greater Idaho will submit enough signatures to go on the ballot in Morrow County this November. While they say it nearly enough signatures to put forth the issue on Wallowa County’s ballot, but will submit them later to vote on the issue next year when the legislature is in session.

