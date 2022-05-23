Advertisement

Idaho State Police investigating crash in Elmore County

By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:44 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in Elmore County.

According to the Idaho State Police Press Release, a 36 year old male from Mountain Home, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on SH 51.

ISP says a juvenile driver from Mountain Home, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord eastbound on Old Grandview Highway.

According to the press release, the juvenile appears to have failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Pontiac.

ISP says neither driver was wearing their seatbelts.

ISP says both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals.

