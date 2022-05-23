Idaho State Police investigating crash in Elmore County

ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police is investigating a collision that occurred on Saturday at 5:18 p.m. in Elmore County.

According to the Idaho State Police Press Release, a 36 year old male from Mountain Home, was driving a 2007 Pontiac G6 southbound on SH 51.

ISP says a juvenile driver from Mountain Home, was driving a 2000 Honda Accord eastbound on Old Grandview Highway.

According to the press release, the juvenile appears to have failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by the Pontiac.

ISP says neither driver was wearing their seatbelts.

ISP says both drivers were transported by ground ambulance to local hospitals.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.