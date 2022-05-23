Advertisement

ITD to begin aerial survey for possible future area bridge

The work is expected to completed within two weeks
An example of what the targets will look like(The Idaho Transportation Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will begin aerial surveys to look into the possibility of a future bridge crossing the Snake River.

The survey will begin next week and is related to an upcoming study to determine the feasibility of a future Snake River crossing in the region.

Part of the survey will paint ground targets on city streets to serve as reference points and provide an elevation and location to compare with all gathered survey points.

“Targets will be placed on Bridgeview Boulevard near Sportsman’s Warehouse, Cheney Drive near WinCo, and Candleridge Drive east of Eastland Drive,” explained ITD Project Manager Nathan Jerke. “The paint will not conflict with any other roadway striping and will wear off the road surface over time.”

There will be short-term lane closures put in place while crews work, but the department does not expect any major traffic impacts. The work is expected to completed within two weeks, weather permitting.

