Local man heads to Ukraine to give humanitarian aid

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Magic Valley man is gearing up to head to Ukraine to provide humanitarian assistance to those in the war-torn country.

Derek Malone and his cousin Jared are both United States Marine Corps veterans and have felt a calling to provide help to those in Ukraine. With that in mind, they started their own non-profit called Project Victory Ukraine, which has raised money and supplies for the people.

Malone says they will be in Ukraine for 10 days, delivering supplies and necessities to families and providing support when needed.

“A lot of our supplies are kind of pre-staged where we are going to fly into and then we are going to start moving a lot of those things into Ukraine,” said Malone. “We’ve got a couple meetings with some local police chiefs and those who are working on human trafficking making sure they are trying to curb that right now with the influx of people going back and forth, and then we are identifying critical areas of need. Our big things we are taking in fuel, baby formula, and other items for women to help them as they are coming across.”

Through the non-profit, they have raised $100,000 to purchase the supplies, and they plan to continue to help the Ukrainians as long as it is needed. They would like to thank everyone who has helped donate money or supplies.

