Advertisement

LS Power to host another open house on wind projects

Three different open house events will be held in June by LS Power
LS Power will be hosting the open houses
LS Power will be hosting the open houses(KMVT)
By Zach Bruhl
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 4:56 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — LS Power, the parent company of Magic Valley Energy, has two proposed wind turbine proposals for southern Idaho, the Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls Wind projects.

As KMVT reported previously, opinions about the project vary, with groups beginning to voice their opposition to the idea of hundreds of wind turbines being built on southern Idaho’s open lands.

Now, another opportunity to have your voice heard, to ask questions and to learn about the proposed projects is on the horizon.

Three different open house events will be held in June by LS Power, who says input from the Magic Valley is vital to their projects.

“That helps us, again, develop a better project,” said Luke Papez with LS Power. “These are long-term facilities, long-term infrastructure investments. We’re going to be a neighbor for a long time, we’re here to be a part of the community and make it a right fit.”

The events will be held on June 10 and June 11 at Hollister Elementary School and the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations

Latest News

Call 988: New suicide hotline number to launch in July
New phone number aims to help Idahoans struggling with mental health crises
Twin Falls man to head to Ukraine to help those in need.
Local man heads to Ukraine to give humanitarian aid
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
The old map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho proposes less ambitious map following electoral defeat