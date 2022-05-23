LS Power to host another open house on wind projects

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — LS Power, the parent company of Magic Valley Energy, has two proposed wind turbine proposals for southern Idaho, the Lava Ridge and Salmon Falls Wind projects.

As KMVT reported previously, opinions about the project vary, with groups beginning to voice their opposition to the idea of hundreds of wind turbines being built on southern Idaho’s open lands.

Now, another opportunity to have your voice heard, to ask questions and to learn about the proposed projects is on the horizon.

Three different open house events will be held in June by LS Power, who says input from the Magic Valley is vital to their projects.

“That helps us, again, develop a better project,” said Luke Papez with LS Power. “These are long-term facilities, long-term infrastructure investments. We’re going to be a neighbor for a long time, we’re here to be a part of the community and make it a right fit.”

The events will be held on June 10 and June 11 at Hollister Elementary School and the College of Southern Idaho. For more information, click here.

