Magic Valley Model Railroaders already preparing for county fair

Magic Valley model railroaders.
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:08 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Although it is only May, one local club is already gearing up for the Twin Falls County Fair.

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders are an exhibit many people enjoy to see at the fair.

This year they are completely re-doing their Z scale model, after an Oregon model railroad club gave them theirs.

The Magic Valley Model Railroaders say it will be bigger and better than before, but they still have a lot of work to do before the fair opens.

“It’s going to be open fair time, and ironically right where I’m standing right now, there is going to be a helix that goes up 7 and a half foot to the top, the train will climb up to the top, go over the top of the helix and go back over, so folks can walk through where we are standing right now,” said Marvin Barnes with the club.

Barnes says the club is always looking for more members that enjoy model railroading, and if you are interested in joining, they host open houses on the second Saturday of every month from 12-2.

For more information, visit their website. 

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

