Opposition to Lava Ridge Wind Proposal gaining momentum in Southern Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Dean Dimond is hoping to start a movement in Southern Idaho to ask one question about the proposed Lava Ridge Wind Project.

“Why would we want that?” says Dimond.

Dimond and a group of fellow landowners are spearheading a group called Stop Lava Ridge, which hosted its first meeting on Thursday, which saw hundreds of people rally in support.

“I didn’t want to, tell you the truth I’ve got a zillion other things going,” Dimond says. “But nobody was and everybody I’ve talked to, I visit with my friends, my neighbors, nobody wants this.”

Dimond says his hope is to start a dialogue and to provide a platform for people who feel the same way as him.

He tells me the task can seem overwhelming, but he believes the collective voice he hopes to create should be enough to accomplish big goals.

“I really think we can stop this. I’ve been told by a bunch of people that the decision is made, that it’s the federal government and the decision is made, that’s not the way we are here in America, that’s not the way we are here in Idaho.”

If the proposal were to go through in its current state, turbines would be built about a quarter-mile away from Dimond’s property. Dimond is worried not only that would that impact his view, but his lifestyle as well.

“Whether you live in town, whether you live in Twin, whether you live in Minidoka, Wendell, wherever, it will affect your life,” says Dimond. “Let’s not let that happen. We have fought hard, we’re Idahoans and we’re proud of where we live. Let’s keep it that way.”

Dimond is concerned about the ways the wind turbines would impact farmers, ranchers and more in Southern Idaho.

He tells me his main concerns are potential impacts on crop dusting and rangelands and how much money will, and won’t, be seen by Idaho taxpayers as a result of this project.

“That’s the only way that we’re going to get this stopped is if we all band together and go to our local government and tell them no and their job is to take our voice and take it on up the ladder to stop this,” Dimond says.

Dimond has started a Facebook and website about his movement, find more information there.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.