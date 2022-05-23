Advertisement

Retrial for Twin Falls man begins

The trial is expected to last for at least two weeks
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial ended with a hung jury. (Source: KMVT, file)(KMVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Following lengthy delays due to COVID-19, Joshua Molina’s retrial began with jury selection being the priority on Monday.

Molina was tried in early 2020 on charges of first-degree murder and four counts of injury to a child related to the 2017 death of an infant Lyryk Altom. The infant was his girlfriend’s daughter.

After two weeks in court, the jury found him guilty of two counts of injury to a child but could not come to a decision on the rest of Molina’s charges, resulting in a hung jury.

The Twin Falls County Court Services confirmed the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

