Advertisement

US releases environmental study for new Idaho test reactor

Construction of the proposed reactor depends on funding from Congress
Image courtesy Idaho National Laboratory
Image courtesy Idaho National Laboratory(KMVT)
By Keith Ridler
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants.

The U.S. Department of Energy earlier this month released the environmental impact statement for the Versatile Test Reactor that would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades.

It would give the nation a dedicated “fast-neutron-spectrum” testing capability. Such reactors are called fast reactors.

Plans call for building the reactor at the Energy Department’s 890-square-mile (2,300-square-kilometer) site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory by the end of 2026.

The environmental impact statement notes that the reactor would produce spent nuclear fuel beyond 2035, going past a deadline the Energy Department has with Idaho concerning spent nuclear fuel at the site. The document states that the Energy Department would explore possible approaches with Idaho regarding that issue.

Construction of the proposed reactor depends on funding from Congress.

On a related front, scientists at the Idaho National Laboratory earlier this year completed a rare overhaul of the Energy Department’s Advanced Test Reactor, one of the world’s most powerful nuclear test reactors.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations

Latest News

The old map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho proposes less ambitious map following electoral defeat
An example of what the targets will look like
ITD to begin aerial survey for possible future area bridge
FILE -- Joshua E. Molina takes the stand during his jury trial on March 4, 2020. The jury trial...
Retrial for Twin Falls man begins
Fit and Well Idaho: Community Grants
Fit and Well Idaho: Community Grants