100 Deadliest Days of Driving begins Friday

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While many people may be heading out on the roads this weekend, Idaho State Police wants to remind drivers that this Friday begins the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving.

100 deadliest days marks the period between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day when more people will be going on those summer road trips and taking time off from work and school.

With more people on the road means the chance for more accidents. Last summer, there were 101 fatal car crashes during the Deadliest Days of Driving.

Lieutenant Robert Rausch with ISP says many of the crashes are accompanied by alcohol, distracted driving or not wearing your seatbelt.

“It is heartbreaking when you respond to a crash and you see so many broken dreams, really all of these things flash before you as well. This person is a representative of a family, they are a son, a daughter and many other roles. And this family will never be the same without them.”

He also says to prepare ahead of time before you head out on the road and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to go.

