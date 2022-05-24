Advertisement

Boise man charged with murder following Nampa shooting

23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail(The Nampa Police Department)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 11:55 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise man is charged with murder following a shooting in Nampa.

23-year-old Junior Gamboa, also known as Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, is behind bars in the Ada County jail after being arrested.

Police responded to a residence in the 80 block of South Drifter Loop for a reported shooting Sunday morning.

The female victim was taken to the hospital, but died of her injuries. Authorities have not released her name.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

A gas pump
Rising gas prices not expected to impact Idaho travel
Twin Falls fire
One person taken to hospital following Twin Falls apartment fire
The investigation remains ongoing
ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County
Monday evening's online weather update {5/23/2022}