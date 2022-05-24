Boise man charged with murder following Nampa shooting

NAMPA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Boise man is charged with murder following a shooting in Nampa.

23-year-old Junior Gamboa, also known as Alfonso Emmanuel Leon, is behind bars in the Ada County jail after being arrested.

Police responded to a residence in the 80 block of South Drifter Loop for a reported shooting Sunday morning.

The female victim was taken to the hospital, but died of her injuries. Authorities have not released her name.

