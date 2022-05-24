Advertisement

ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County

The investigation remains ongoing
The investigation remains ongoing
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:08 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating what they call a serious injury crash in Twin Falls County.

ISP says the crash happened near milepost 197 on US 30 Monday at 4:30 p.m.

They say a 59-year-old man from Hagerman and a 56-year-old from Hagerman were traveling eastbound and westbound respectively when the 59-year-old failed to maintain his lane and collided with the 56-year-old head on.

The woman was life-flighted to the hospital, while her 42-year-old passenger was transported via ground ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

ISP continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

A gas pump
Rising gas prices not expected to impact Idaho travel
Twin Falls fire
One person taken to hospital following Twin Falls apartment fire
Monday evening's online weather update {5/23/2022}
Do national housing market trends signal possible Idaho slowdown?