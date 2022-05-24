ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho State Police are investigating what they call a serious injury crash in Twin Falls County.

ISP says the crash happened near milepost 197 on US 30 Monday at 4:30 p.m.

They say a 59-year-old man from Hagerman and a 56-year-old from Hagerman were traveling eastbound and westbound respectively when the 59-year-old failed to maintain his lane and collided with the 56-year-old head on.

The woman was life-flighted to the hospital, while her 42-year-old passenger was transported via ground ambulance. The man was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

ISP continues to investigate the incident.

