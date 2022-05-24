Advertisement

Kimberly football, softball coach resigns following decades with the Bulldogs

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:26 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School is looking to fill two head coaching positions after Rich Bishop resigned following two decades with the school.

The Bulldogs are seeking coaches for the football and softball programs.

Bishop spent the past nine years as the football head coach, 24 total with the program, taking multiple teams to the state playoffs.

Bishop has also spent 23 years as the softball coach, winning state titles in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

He said it was a tough, but emotional decision and one he needed to make.

The Kimberly School District posted the positions on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Shooting early Sunday morning in Twin Falls
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations

Latest News

The Bair’s keep winning track titles for Kimberly
Raft River girls bring home 1A track and field title; state track results
The Bair’s keep winning track titles for Kimberly
Raft River girls bring home 1A track and field title; state track results
Buhl had a good weekend in front of their home crowd
Three area teams finish third at state softball tournaments
The Bruins ran out of pitching Saturday
Bishop Kelly routs Twin Falls in state title game