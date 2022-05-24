Kimberly football, softball coach resigns following decades with the Bulldogs

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Kimberly High School is looking to fill two head coaching positions after Rich Bishop resigned following two decades with the school.

The Bulldogs are seeking coaches for the football and softball programs.

Bishop spent the past nine years as the football head coach, 24 total with the program, taking multiple teams to the state playoffs.

Bishop has also spent 23 years as the softball coach, winning state titles in 2007, 2009 and 2010.

He said it was a tough, but emotional decision and one he needed to make.

The Kimberly School District posted the positions on Monday.

