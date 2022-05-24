Labrador, Cole urge CDH to remove mask, COVID-19 vaccine recommendations

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Republican Attorney General nominee Raúl Labrador voiced his desire for Central District Health to remove all mask recommendations from its website.

Labrador, who is a CDH board member, spoke about wanting the health district to remain silent on the issue and allow parents and schools to make their own decisions.

He was backed up during this discussion by fellow board member Dr. Ryan Cole, who additionally urged the board to stop recommending the COVID-19 vaccine to children. Cole’s views on the vaccine have long been controversial, with past claims of it causing cancer having been widely debunked by the medical community.

According to Labrador, people feel pressured to get the vaccine because of CDH recommendations.

“I’m not anti-vax, all of my kids are vaccinated,” said Labrador during the Friday Board of Health meeting. “I’ve never had the medical communities demand that my kids get vaccinated with anything; but, in this instance, it’s happening where people are being told if you don’t vaccinate your kid with this, you’re not a good person.”

The board agreed to remove any mask recommendations from their website but did not make a decision when it came to vaccine recommendations for children. The matter will be discussed further during the board’s next meeting in August.

On Tuesday, Labrador defeated incumbent Lawrence Wasden to become the Republican Idaho Attorney General nominee. He is set to face the democratic candidate Steve Scanlin in November’s general election.

