Local resident jumped in to help during fire on Madrona street

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Twin Falls resident Heather Larson recalled seeing a fire on Madrona Street break out Tuesday morning.

“I am scared, I am crying, I am hysterical, I’m screaming at everybody at the top of my lungs,” she said.

It was just after 12:30 Tuesday morning when Larson was sitting outside of her apartment at 410 Madrona Street. Her neighbor came out with a burning couch cushion in hand, and Larson knew it was time to act.

“So I immediately dialed 911, ran into my house after I got done with 911 dispatch, yelled at my husband to get my kids up and out, grabbed our file of important things, got our kids out, and started banging on neighbor’s doors,” Larson said.

Larson says she cleared all the apartments in the complex, knocking on doors until each resident was safe... then the fire department was on the scene, able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to any other units.

One resident was transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley to be treated for smoke inhalation.

“The fire department was able to respond fairly quickly to prevent it from spreading to other apartment units,” said city spokesperson Josh Palmer. “However, there was pretty substantial smoke.”

After a string of recent fires, like at Radio Rondevoo, I asked if the fire department had seen any connection between any of the blazes.

“When we’ve been able to determine the cause behind a fire, they are caused by unrelated incidents,” said Palmer.

For Larson, her quick thinking could have kept the fire from spreading quickly through the rest of the apartment, putting the lives of her kids and her neighbors at risk.

“It could have been way worse. That’s something that I don’t want to think about, but it could have happened and I’m just really grateful that I was up and awake,” Larson said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.