One person taken to hospital following Twin Falls apartment fire

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One person was transported to the hospital following a fire overnight in Twin Falls.

Early Tuesday morning, the Twin Falls Fire Department said they arrived on the scene of a structure fire at a single-level apartment complex on Madrona Street.

Upon arrival, they determined one person was inside the building during the fire, but that individual was able to evacuate without assistance. That person was transported to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Neighboring apartments were evacuated while firefighters worked to knock down the blaze.

Fire officials said the blaze started in a couch most likely due to a lit cigarette and caused significant damage to one of the apartments.

