Advertisement

Rising gas prices not expected to impact Idaho travel

The travel boom comes as gas prices spike across the country
A gas pump
A gas pump
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:50 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As more than 39 million Americans prepare to travel this Memorial Day weekend, they can expect busy roads and crowded airports.  According to AAA, nearly 224,000 Idahoans will make a holiday getaway, or about 22,000 more than a year ago.

The travel boom comes as gas prices spike across the country, squeezing family budgets with more expensive fuel due to the high cost of crude oil. 

Despite the pain, fuel demand is still growing.

“Whether you’re taking a road trip or catching a flight, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel all spring from the same source – crude oil,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. 

“Expensive fill-ups, cruises, and airline tickets are hitting everyone hard, but we’re just getting to the unofficial start of summer travel, and most people aren’t ready to give up on their vacation plans just yet.”

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

Twin Falls fire
One person taken to hospital following Twin Falls apartment fire
The investigation remains ongoing
ISP investigating serious injury crash in Twin Falls County
Monday evening's online weather update {5/23/2022}
Do national housing market trends signal possible Idaho slowdown?