Rising gas prices not expected to impact Idaho travel

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As more than 39 million Americans prepare to travel this Memorial Day weekend, they can expect busy roads and crowded airports. According to AAA, nearly 224,000 Idahoans will make a holiday getaway, or about 22,000 more than a year ago.

The travel boom comes as gas prices spike across the country, squeezing family budgets with more expensive fuel due to the high cost of crude oil.

Despite the pain, fuel demand is still growing.

“Whether you’re taking a road trip or catching a flight, gasoline, diesel and jet fuel all spring from the same source – crude oil,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde.

“Expensive fill-ups, cruises, and airline tickets are hitting everyone hard, but we’re just getting to the unofficial start of summer travel, and most people aren’t ready to give up on their vacation plans just yet.”

