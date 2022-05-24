Advertisement

Thompson, Rodney Jay

May 20, 2022, age 55
Rodney Jay Thompson, a 55-year-old resident of Buhl, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his...
Rodney Jay Thompson, a 55-year-old resident of Buhl, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.(Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home)
By Gilda Duarte
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:45 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHL—Rodney Jay Thompson, a 55-year-old resident of Buhl, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.

Rodney was born May 26, 1966, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Virgil Wayne & Jeannie L. Vaughn Thompson.  He married Margaret (Margie) Marie Severa December 14, 2005, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Margie, of Buhl; children, Jessica (Will) Longstroth of Boise, Ian Lee (Angela Ballard), Autumn (Koby) Watkins, Christopher Thompson, and Sarah Thompson (Jackie Swift), all of Buhl; sisters, Roxanne Thompson of Twin Falls, and Rachele Gentry of Amarillo, Texas; brother, Roy Wayne Thompson of Beaumont, Texas; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Rudy Severa; and brother-in-law, Joe Severa.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Gem Memorial Gardens, located at 2435 Overland Avenue, in Burley. 

Family and friends will be received prior to the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

Barbara Gambles Luke, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully, surrounded...
Luke, Barbara
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Ohlensehlen, Jeffrey L.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Kolman, Kathy
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Hall, James