Thompson, Rodney Jay

BUHL—Rodney Jay Thompson, a 55-year-old resident of Buhl, passed away Friday, May 20, 2022, at his home.

Rodney was born May 26, 1966, in Twin Falls, Idaho, the son of Virgil Wayne & Jeannie L. Vaughn Thompson. He married Margaret (Margie) Marie Severa December 14, 2005, in Twin Falls, Idaho.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Margie, of Buhl; children, Jessica (Will) Longstroth of Boise, Ian Lee (Angela Ballard), Autumn (Koby) Watkins, Christopher Thompson, and Sarah Thompson (Jackie Swift), all of Buhl; sisters, Roxanne Thompson of Twin Falls, and Rachele Gentry of Amarillo, Texas; brother, Roy Wayne Thompson of Beaumont, Texas; and 11 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law, Rudy Severa; and brother-in-law, Joe Severa.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 26, at Gem Memorial Gardens, located at 2435 Overland Avenue, in Burley.

Family and friends will be received prior to the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m. at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley.

Copyright 2020 KMVT. All rights reserved.