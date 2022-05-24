Advertisement

Trump’s inaugural chair pleads not guilty to latest charges

FILE - Tom Barrack, chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, speaks at a...
FILE - Tom Barrack, chairman of President Donald Trump's inaugural committee, speaks at a pre-inaugural "Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, Jan. 19, 2017.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The chair of former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the latest charges in an indictment accusing him of secretly working for the United Arab Emirates to influence Trump’s foreign policy.

Wealthy businessman Tom Barrack, who was arrested last year and released on $250 million bail, entered the plea during a remote court appearance before a Brooklyn federal court judge.

He pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, obstruction of justice and making multiple false statements at a June 2019 interview with federal agents. An updated indictment had been filed earlier this month.

The trial for the Los Angeles-based private equity manager is scheduled to begin with jury selection in late August.

In 2017, he was a key figure in UAE investments in a tech fund and real estate totaling $374 million.

Prosecutors say Barrack sought to leverage lucrative international business deals with the United Arab Emirates to benefit the political agendas of both the Trump campaign and the UAE.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations
Police cancel Amber Alert for missing children

Latest News

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported at Robb...
2 killed in Texas school shooting, hospital says
LIVE: Officials give update on school shooting in Texas
An Illinois horse farm now cares for the horse of a man who rode eight miles down a Chicago...
Horse forced to ride down highway in 2020 now in recovery
A teen from Milwaukee drowned in Lake Michigan. Officials talk about water safety amid...
Teen drowns in lake; officials stress water safety: ‘People don’t realize what riptides are’