Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office urges safety while riding off road vehicles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Riding an ATV, UTV, or dirt bike can offer hours of fun for kids and parents alike, but it can also be incredibly dangerous.

“I’ve worked in the back country for many years and I have gone on many rescues and investigated many accidents that have involved children on ATVs or motorcycles,” said Lt. Daron Brown with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

But with an upcoming safety class, people of all ages will be able to learn not only how to ride an off highway vehicle safely, but also how to protect the public land.

“It teaches stewardship. So it talks to kids about the ethical use, how to leave it better than you found it, the tread lightly principles, how to be good land stewards,” said Rich Gummersall, with the Department of Parks and Recreation.

The class is open to anyone in the community but it is required for children 16 and under who don’t have their license and will be riding on forest service roads. I asked him what would happen if you don’t take the class and are caught riding on the forest service roads.

“Then chances are mom or dad are going to get a citation because you are riding without that certification or without that training,” said Lt. Brown.

The class takes place at Magic Mountain on June 10 through June 12. It is free to attend but you must wear long pants and shirt, over the ankle boots, gloves, and a helmet.

“In this course they learn weight distribution, how to properly turn, properly brake, going uphill, going downhill,” said Lt. Brown.

The 11th Annual Magic Mountain OHV fair. (KMVT/KSVT)

