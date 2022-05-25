Behind the Business: Hailey Heritage

HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Moving to the Wood River Valley in just the last year, Raiza Giorgi noticed something that needed to be changed.

“When I got here last year, I was trying to find something in brands that I know and I wasn’t really finding them here,” said Giorgi.

So Giorgi decided to take matters into her own hands. With that, she opened her very first boutique on North Main Street in Hailey.

“I’m focused on women’s clothes, and some accessories like jewelry, and some soap back here,” she said.

And it’s all locally-made, as Giorgi believes being a part of the community is huge for local businesses.

“I love being a part of the community, and so I’m getting involved in the chamber and wanna put some fun events together for local businesses,” said Giorgi.

She says the affordability of what she sells is what makes her most unique.

“I wanna keep things that really anyone can come in from a teenager who has a part-time job at the grocery store to moms that only have five minutes to shop and just need a pair of jeans,” she said.

She says the community response has been wonderful.

“I’ve had a lot of range of people come in that just, they’re just so excited to have another shop,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.