CSI bats quiet against Chattanooga State

YUMA, Arizona (KMVT/KSVT) — UConn commit Sam Ryan pitched a complete game and No. 8 Chattanooga State Community College shut out No. 9 College of Southern Idaho, 5-0, in the first round of the NJCAA Division I National Championship.

For the Golden Eagles, Brooke Merrill went 5+ innings, striking out seven. while allowing three earned runs. Jessica Touchard pitched .2 innings, giving up an unearned run on one hit with a walk and hit by pitch and August Cowan pitched the final out of the game.

Cortney Rhees, Kylie Baumert and Gracie Tentinger all had three hits.

.CSI will play Georgia Military Wednesday at 11 a.m. in a loser-out game.

