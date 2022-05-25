Advertisement

Friedman Memorial Airport finishes multi-million dollar project

Runway markings were also re-painted as well
Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey
Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:38 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Friedman Memorial Airport has just finished an $8.6 million project to make air traffic feel a bit smoother.

The 30-day project involved repaving of the runways, as well as seal coating of all other surfaces to protect them from the elements.

Runway markings were also re-painted as well. According to the airport operations manager, the entire project within the airport fence was funded by the FAA.

An additional $1.1 million was invested for repaving the parking lot.

