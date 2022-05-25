Advertisement

Hailey Police Department announces increased presence at city schools

Hailey Police Department (c: Hailey Police Department Facebook)
Hailey Police Department (c: Hailey Police Department Facebook)(KMVT/KSVT)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 7:32 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAILEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the wake of Tuesday’s shooting in Texas that resulted in at least 19 children and two teachers killed at an elementary school in Uvalde, the Hailey Police Department announced an increased police presence at all schools in the city until the final day of the school year on Friday.

The department said the increased presence will include Hailey Elementary and Alturas Elementary. Police said they hope to provide “increased safety, security and peace of mind to the youth and parents during this time.”

The department said they send their love, prayers and support to anyone impacted by the events in Uvalde, Texas.

