Idaho leaders react to Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho leaders are reacting to Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas.

Governor Brad Little tweeted a statement saying in part “as a grandpa of school aged children, this news is heartbreaking.”

Newly elected Republican Superintendent candidate Debbie Critchfield also took to social media, saying “we must have a strategic plan to address the mental health crisis in Idaho and in our nation.”

Notably silent on the matter is Idaho’s congressional delegation. We reached out to Congressman Mike Simpson about how he plans to protect Idaho’s schoolchildren.

He did not respond.

