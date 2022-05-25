Jerome County included in Idaho primary postelection audit

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Senate Bill 1274, which was signed into law by Governor Brad Little during this year’s legislative session created a mandatory post-election audit after every primary and general election with the intention of increasing the public’s confidence in the elections process and results.

On Tuesday, the Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney selected eight counties at random that will be included in a post-election audit set to take place over the next three days.

Among the counties included in the audit is Jerome County, which will have results checked in all of its precincts. The seven other county audits in Ada County, Bannock County, Bonneville County, Idaho County, Kootenai County, Madison County and Payette County only included select precincts.

Prior to the May 17 primary, Denny expressed his confidence in the elections process statewide.

“We look forward, following this election, to executing Idaho’s first statutorily mandated post-election random audit,” he said. “We are confident the results of these audits will reinforce the already stellar work being performed across Idaho in our 44 counties. Our elections processes and procedures provide an example for the nation and are something Idahoans should be proud of.”

According to the Secretary of State’s office, a random ball draw weighted proportionally to each county’s population was used to choose the counties included in the audit. Precincts from each county were chosen thereafter.

