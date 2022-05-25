Advertisement

Local veterinarians facing labor shortage

Vets are facing a labor shortage across the nation
Vets are facing a labor shortage across the nation
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Veterinarians and vet support staff are experiencing a nation-wide labor shortage.

In fact, the Gooding clinic just recently announced they have had to halt all emergency services due to staffing problems.

This shortage has made it tough on not just clinics who are having to stop certain services, but also clinics who have continued all their services through this labor shortage, mainly due to the influx of new clients.

“It helps us to triage it for something that needs to be seen today may wait till tomorrow or actually may wait till the day after tomorrow,” said Dr. Zsigmond Szanto, medical director with the Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic. “And that frees up spots for animals that are truly in trouble.”

Szanto also says that he’s lost plenty of staff due to shortages brought about by COVID-19, but continues to be optimistic about being able to take on as many clients as possible.

