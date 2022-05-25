Magic Valley Speedway hosting Magic Valley festival of speed

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This weekend, the Magic Valley Speedway will be hosting the fourth annual Magic Valley Festival of Speed.

For two days, the track will be flooded with drivers from all around the western United States, whipping their cars around the track.

Most exciting, on Saturday anyone can jump in the passenger seat and feel the full experience themselves.

Anthony Barnes organizes the event and tells KMVT he hopes the weekend can help spread his love for racing.

“This will be the biggest one in the state, the biggest the state ever had. It will be the biggest one in a couple state radius. It’s really about giving them the opportunity to see something like that, that they may not have seen before,” said Barnes.

The event runs both Saturday and Sunday with ride-alongs only Saturday, and a star-studded showcase on Sunday. For more information, check out their website.

