Malta house declared a total loss after fire

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Malta Fire Protection District.

Crews remained on the scene until around 7:00 p.m. A total of five engines and four water tenders, as well as about 20 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported, but the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

