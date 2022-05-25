Advertisement

Malta house declared a total loss after fire

The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday(The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALTA, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, firefighters responded to a structure fire in the Malta Fire Protection District.

Crews remained on the scene until around 7:00 p.m. A total of five engines and four water tenders, as well as about 20 firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

No one was inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported, but the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
May, 7, 2020, file photo.
Ridley’s Family Market found in violation of child labor regulations

Latest News

Friedman Memorial Airport (SUN) in Hailey
Friedman Memorial Airport finishes multi-million dollar project
Governor Little was one of only a few Idaho leaders to react to Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde
Idaho leaders react to Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde
(Source: MGN)
California man sentenced for kidnapping Idaho girl
People wait in line to vote
Jerome County included in Idaho primary postelection audit