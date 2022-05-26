Advertisement

Artifacts from Shackleton’s Antarctica expedition sold at auction

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)
By CNN
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A collection of treasures from one of the greatest polar explorers has sold at auction in London.

The items are from Ernest Shackleton’s Antarctica voyages more than a century ago.

Shackleton was born in Ireland but lived most of his life in England. He had a longtime fascination with Antarctica and visited the continent four times.

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)

The items sold at a Sotheby’s auction this week included a bronze medallion awarded to Shackleton by the “Chilean Historical and Geographical Society.”

It also included one of the first books ever printed and bound on Antarctica, which was edited by Shackleton.

The highest priced item: a map of Antarctica Shackleton drew, detailing what he learned from his 1914 to 1916 expedition, was also sold.

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)

That went for $220,000.

The wreck of Shackleton’s ship “HMS Endurance” was located in the Weddell Sea earlier this year, 107 years after it sank.

Shackleton and his crew escaped on foot and in small boats.

A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in...
A collection of treasures from Ernest Shackleton's Antarctica voyages has sold at auction in London.(Sothebys)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim

Latest News

Dean Dimond of Jerome sells portable corrals, which hook to the back of your truck and go...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Portable Corrals
LCOAL NEWS LIVE: Uvalde school shooting
Former President Donald Trump must answer questions under oath in New York state’s civil...
Trump loses appeal, must testify in New York civil probe
Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo, actor Kevin Spacey attends a pretrial hearing at...
Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault