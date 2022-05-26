Brown, Tracy Eric

BURLEY—Tracy Eric Brown, a 59-year-old resident of Burley, Idaho, passed away on May 10, 2022, in the presence of his family at Cassia Regional Hospital in Burley.

Tracy was born on October 16, 1962, to Troy Glen Brown and Judith Brown Bentley in Greenville, South Carolina. He grew up with five siblings, all being girls, in Greenville, South Carolina, surrounded by family and friends. Some of his fondest childhood memories were of him being at his grandpa’s diner. Growing up he loved playing sports. He would often say you wouldn’t see him as a child without a ball in his hand.

After high school, Tracy joined the Army. After serving time in the Army, he decided to head out West to Idaho where he met his family. Tracy fell in love with two little girls and chose to be the father they did not have. He raised his two girls like they were his very own. He was there for every milestone they had. He was able to walk his oldest daughter down the aisle and was able to be called “Papa” by two beautiful granddaughters, one from each daughter. His oldest granddaughter was the closest to her papa. She would not skip a beat to ask Papa “Where is all your coins, Papa?!” as soon as he walked in the door. He didn’t have much, but he found joy in always being able to give her change to put into her piggy bank every time he visited! In his spare time, you would always catch him watching any kind of sports game, keeping up with the news or enjoying nature. He was a man of finding joy in ordinary things. He loved helping others in the community with all of their health needs, whether that meant giving information about supplements or helping them choose the best products for each individual. He was a helping hand whenever he could be.

Tracy is survived by his two daughters, Soshia Winters (McDougall) of Filer, Idaho and Misty McKenzie (McDougall) of Burley, Idaho; two granddaughters, Melanie and Denli; his life partner, Anny Brown (Young); two sons, Daniel Seth Tesnow of North Carolina, and Dillon Brown of Georgia; four sisters, Lottie Bryant (Tim), Glenda Peele (Steve), Reba Sue Shelton (Glenn), and Tina Brown Bentley (Dale); many aunts; uncles; nephews; nieces; cousins; old and new friends all over Greenville, Pickens, Easley, and Anderson South Carolina areas.

Tracy was preceded in death by his dad, Troy Glen Brown; his mother, Judith Brown Bentley; his loving sister, Vicki Brown Anthony (Jerry) of Sunset, South Carolina; his grandmother-in-law, Amanda Johnson (Young); and mother-in-law, Linda Jones (Johnson) of Burley, Idaho.

From his four sweet sisters, (Lottie, Glenda, Susie and Tina) in South Carolina: “Our sweet Bubba, Tracy Eric Brown, is now in the arms of his precious savior, Jesus. Our handsome, sweet Bubba, you will be missed until we meet again in Heaven. We all love you very much.”

The family will have private services to celebrate his life in both Burley, Idaho, and in Greenville, South Carolina.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

