Advertisement

Fish and Game urges safety as Idaho heads outdoors

They also say proper disposal is key in keeping animals away from food
IDFG says its not uncommon for baby animals to be found near campsites
IDFG says its not uncommon for baby animals to be found near campsites(Courtesy: Meg Paulson)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:00 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With this weekend being Memorial Day weekend, numerous people will be out recreating in Idaho’s great outdoors.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to remind everyone to be smart as they’re out recreating. All fishers must have a fishing license prior to going out.

They also say baby animals are commonly found near campsites, and should not be picked up or disturbed in any other way.

Most importantly, avoiding leaving food out should be the number one priority of recreators.

“If you’re camping, that means keeping your food in your trailer or inside a vehicle,” said Terry Thompson with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “Do not take food into a camp, into your tent at camp. The other thing is don’t leave your food on the picnic table when you go out and take your day hike.”

They also say proper disposal is key in keeping animals away from food. Placing all food, whether it be trash or unprepared food, behind a locked door is crucial.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim

Latest News

Crowds gather in remembrance and solidarity of the lives lost in Uvalde Texas
Idaho chapter of Moms Demand Action urge action on guns
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Judge moves Lori Vallow-Daybell trial to January
Dean Dimond of Jerome sells portable corrals, which hook to the back of your truck and go...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Portable Corrals
Gray’s body is still in the river, as rescuers have determined the river is currently too...
Washington man drowns in Idaho’s Salmon River Middle Fork