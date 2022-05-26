Fish and Game urges safety as Idaho heads outdoors

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With this weekend being Memorial Day weekend, numerous people will be out recreating in Idaho’s great outdoors.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants to remind everyone to be smart as they’re out recreating. All fishers must have a fishing license prior to going out.

They also say baby animals are commonly found near campsites, and should not be picked up or disturbed in any other way.

Most importantly, avoiding leaving food out should be the number one priority of recreators.

“If you’re camping, that means keeping your food in your trailer or inside a vehicle,” said Terry Thompson with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game. “Do not take food into a camp, into your tent at camp. The other thing is don’t leave your food on the picnic table when you go out and take your day hike.”

They also say proper disposal is key in keeping animals away from food. Placing all food, whether it be trash or unprepared food, behind a locked door is crucial.

