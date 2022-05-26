Gomez, Barry Dean

BURLEY—Barry Dean Gomez was born on April 11, 1945, in Rupert, Idaho, where he lived for most of his 77 years in this world. He went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, after a six-day battle with a heart that would not function correctly. Barry has left a void in our lives that only he could fill. He is our hero, our Superman, and our rock.

He married Norma De La Cruz in September 1967, and they enjoyed 54 years together. He was a man after God’s own heart and truly demonstrated the essence of a father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. However, most of all, he was the best man I was blessed to call my husband, my friend, and my love.

Together, Barry and Norma raised two wonderful daughters, Maria Elena Gomez Garza (Zaragoza JR Garza), and Melissa Gomez Gerhardt (Ruben Michael Gerhardt). His children and grandchildren were what he lived for. Maria Elena gave him three wonderful grandchildren; they are Corinne Garza, Marissa Garza, and Anthony Garza. Two great-grandsons blessed his life through Corinne; Isaiah Garza and Titus Garza. Melissa gave him three amazing grandsons; who are Demetre Gerhardt, Nicholas Gerhardt and Xavier Gerhardt.

Barry was a man who was easy to become friends with. He loved God and God’s word, so we know where he is today. He has finished his race. He has heard those blessed words, “Well done thou good and faithful servant, enter into your rest.”

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Mountain View Christian Center-Assembly of God, located at 317 Mountain View Lane in Burley.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.

