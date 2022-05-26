Idaho chapter of Moms Demand Action urge action on guns

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Tuesday’s tragic school shooting in Texas has renewed debate nationwide surrounding gun control.

In Idaho, the state chapter of grassroots organization Moms Demand Action is calling on lawmakers to pass gun control measures.

Members of the organization said they are neither anti-gun ownership nor anti-Second Amendment. Rather, they advocate for gun reforms like comprehensive background checks.

Idaho chapter co-leader Jacqui Hamilton said she joined because lockdown drills in schools were traumatizing for her children and she doesn’t want any child to be afraid of gun violence at school.

“It was heartbreaking, and to then watch the inaction after school shootings, after mass shootings, to watch the inaction of the people in charge that should be fixing this. I had to do something,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she has seen more support from the community since last year’s shootings at Rigby Middle School and the Boise Towne Square Mall.

