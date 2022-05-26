Idaho’s Mike Simpson comments after Texas shooting

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As leaders across the nation continue to speak out in response to Tuesday’s school shooting in Texas, Congressman Mike Simpson responded to our request for comment with a statement that reads as follows:

“The massacre in Texas has once again rocked our nation to its core. This is not an acceptable status quo and we must do better for our children.

Kathy and I are praying for our country and especially for the families who are living the unimaginable. Hate and division are too present in our country, and elected leaders must set an example by coming together to find meaningful solutions that addresses the clear mental health crisis in this country.”

