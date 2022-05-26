ITD to put restrictions in place for Hansen Bridge inspection

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Transportation Department will place a lane restriction on State Highway 50 across the Hansen Bridge for a routine inspection.

They say that on June 1, drivers can expect a lane restriction, as well as delays on SH-50. Inspection is expected to last one day.

“Our crew will be using an under bridge inspection truck, or UBIT, to look at the structure,” ITD inspector Toby Griffin stated. “If high wind conditions occur during our planned inspection date, it will require us to reschedule for another day.”

Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. June 1 and traffic will be reduced to a single lane while an under bridge inspection truck is deployed. Drivers should expect minor delays for up to 10 minutes.

“The Hansen Bridge is a vital structure in the region and serves as an important connector for motorists each day,” Griffin said. “Inspections and routine maintenance projects play an important role in ensuring the longevity of our bridges throughout the state.”

