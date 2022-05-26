Advertisement

Judge moves Lori Vallow-Daybell trial to January

Her trial with husband Chad Daybell is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9 in Ada County
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.
Idaho prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Lori Vallow Daybell.(Tony Blakeslee/EastIdahoNews.com via AP, Pool)
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new development in the Lori Vallow-Daybell trial, as a motion to move the start of her trial from October to January was granted.

Judge Steven Boyce issued a written decision delaying her trial for nearly three months despite her having not waived her right to a speedy trial during her arraignment.

Included in Boyce’s reasoning for delaying the trial was his intention to preserve a single trial with both Vallow and husband Chad Daybell, whilst still giving Daybell’s team the necessary time to prepare for the trial.

Vallow is facing multiple first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her two children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against both Vallow and Daybell, whose joint trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9 in Ada County.

Copyright 2022 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Officials identify male homicide victim in Jerome
Arrest made in Twin Falls shooting
Map of Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho.
Greater Idaho suffers setback in Oregon primary
Jerome County Sheriffs investigating homicide
23-year-old Junior Gamboa is behind bars in Ada County jail
Buhl woman identified as Nampa shooting victim

Latest News

Dean Dimond of Jerome sells portable corrals, which hook to the back of your truck and go...
Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Portable Corrals
Gray’s body is still in the river, as rescuers have determined the river is currently too...
Washington man drowns in Idaho’s Salmon River Middle Fork
Behind the Business: Hailey Heritage
Behind the Business: Hailey Heritage
ITD to put restrictions in place for Hansen Bridge inspection