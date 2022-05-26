Judge moves Lori Vallow-Daybell trial to January

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A new development in the Lori Vallow-Daybell trial, as a motion to move the start of her trial from October to January was granted.

Judge Steven Boyce issued a written decision delaying her trial for nearly three months despite her having not waived her right to a speedy trial during her arraignment.

Included in Boyce’s reasoning for delaying the trial was his intention to preserve a single trial with both Vallow and husband Chad Daybell, whilst still giving Daybell’s team the necessary time to prepare for the trial.

Vallow is facing multiple first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her two children J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, as well as Daybell’s first wife Tammy Daybell.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against both Vallow and Daybell, whose joint trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9 in Ada County.

