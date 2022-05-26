Advertisement

Lighthouse Christian School makes upgrades to its amenities

Lighthouse Christian School has made some modifications to beautify its amenities.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 11:31 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lighthouse Christian School has made some modifications to beautify its amenities.

The Lions replaced their bus from 1985 with a 2009 edition that will seat 54, accommodating more people. School officials purchased the vehicle at a deep discount, plus another benefit, it provides a safer mode of transportation.

Lighthouse also has a brand new turf installed, featuring the names of their three major sponsors, with the school’s primary colors alternating on the field.

The process took about three weeks and finished earlier this month.

“We have been blessed with sponsors to do this, it’s not out of our lined item budget, so to speak,” Lighthouse football and track coach explained. “We have had sponsors that made this turf happen, they made our bus happen for our athletes and students to be able to use for field trips and so many things. Our elementary kids were the first ones, we had an elementary track and field day on the turf, so thanks to these sponsors, these kids will have a great experience all the way through the careers here at Lighthouse.”

Meanwhile, the boys track team coached by Smith, took six athletes to state and they came in second, only losing by a half point to grace.

One of the top performers from last weekend, Walker Goettle. The junior won the 100, 200 and 400 meter dashes. Plus the 4x100 meter relay.

