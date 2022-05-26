Advertisement

Raft River couple moving forward after house fire

The cause of the fire remains under investigation
The fire broke out around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday
By Candice Hare
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 3:30 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAFT RIVER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Raft River residents Lynn and Susan Steadman were traveling out of state when a neighbor called to tell them their house was on fire.

They said they came home as quickly as they could, only to find their home was a complete loss.

According to the couple, the only thing left standing following the fire was the couple’s flag pole, so they bought a new flag to fly. It serves as a sign of the couple’s desire to rebuild and move forward. The couple said they are grateful for community members, who offered them food and places to stay.

“So many offered their homes, so we had a place to stay and food,” said Lynn Steadman. “There’s no better place than right here in Southern Idaho.”

Susan added, “it’s our Raft River community that loves us and supports us.”

They said everything inside of their home is now gone, and the only material possessions they have are the two small suitcases they had taken with them on their trip.

“I want to go in and grab that, I know right where it is, but I can’t now and that will be hard and a long time getting over,” Susan said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

